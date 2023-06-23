Kenya: What Drivers Said After Kasarani Super Spectator Special Stage

Naivasha — With the sizzling Super Special Spectator Stage done, proper WRC Safari starts Friday around Naivasha and this is what the drivers said ahead of the three-day grueling global showpiece.

Carl Tundo (Kenyan driver and chairman WRC Safari Rally Organizing Committee)

"This year the terrain is smoother compared to last year. Last year Kedong was so dry and lots of fesh fesh and the dust, but this year with the rains it is concrete nicely but it is too early to worry. It will be good to see Ford and Hyudai give Toyota a run for their money and it needs a lot of experience," Tundo said.

Ott Tänak (Estonian WRC driver-representing M-Sport Ford)

"It's the challenge for me, so winning the opening stage will not determine the overall winner, the Safari is one of the rally in the calendar that the speed doesn't make any difference, so let see how it goes.

"It was incredible to meet Eliud Kipchoge and stay with him the mind is now set to go and win. The scenes, the nature is fantastic, animals walking everywhere and it is enjoyable."

"Toyota is strong and for sure they will be strong this year, the weekend is still long, so let's see who will finish fast, with this kind of weather it is unpredictable to plan."

Kalle Rovanperä (Finnish driver and Safari Rally defending champion-representing Toyota Gazoo)

"Yeah! that was a spin changing a bit definitely, quit lots of rain washing away all the gravel so it's a bit rough this year. I am feeling good, the car is good, it is always a tough challenge here in Safari Rally, I don't want to take in the pressure so we will try to do our best and see how it goes."

"It was really good to meet Ferdinand Omanyala, he is a nice a guy, it was really a good feeling to run alongside him though I was in a car, that was really a fast race."

"We are always prepared as Toyota Gazoo Racing Team because we know our opponents will give us a hard time. I hope to see the young Kenyan Rally stars competing at the WRC one day, it is really a long and tough way but I have seen them doing well, so I wish all the best for them and they should keep pushing forward."

Sébastien Ogier (French driver and 2021 WRC Safari winner representing Toyota Gazoo Racing Team)

"A big challenge like always we face in Kenya, rough condition but that is the experience hopefully we are ready for it tomorrow because we have big stages, we just had a bit fun in Nairobi all focused for tomorrow."

"Mainly it's to stay out trouble that is always the target, the speed we have, we know we can go fast but the problem here is to stay out of trouble. A lot of things are happening, the weather conditions we are going to face, the stones, shallow roads, so hopefully we are going to have the 'Kenyan gods' with us this year."

Takamoto Katsuta (Japanese driver - representing Toyota Gazoo Racing Team)

"For sure tomorrow it is going to be challenging like every year, so anything can happen, the weather is unpredictable so it is going to be a big challenge, but we will enjoy and try to push and try to get the good result.

I am trusting the car even after the roll in shake down. I will try to use all the potentials from the car and it will be good. We need to be fast in some section where you can push, so better to avoid mistakes but same time if you are taking care too much it might take you far away so you need to push back."

Thierry Neuville (French driver - representing Hyundai Shell Mobis)

"Hopefully the charity work I do in every rally will give me a lucky cham to win, we need a bit of luck this weekend, I am sure it is going to be tough but I am sure we are going to enjoy it.

"We will have to slow down and in some sections where it's smooth we will push, it is all about finding the balance, there will be some stones thrown by the cars infront, a few puncture or drive over it, you can easily damage your car so everything needs to be in perfect to win the race."