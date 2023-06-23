Kenya: 2023 World Rally Championships Safari Rally Flagged Off By Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Its all systems go as the big coveted machines troop to Naivasha for a thrilling edition of the 70th edition of WRC Safari Rally Kenya (22nd June 2023 - 25th June 2023).

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua today afternoon flagged of the rally at the newly refurbished Uhuru Park. Accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Ababu Namwamba, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo and various sports stakeholders and personalities, Rigathi in his remarks reiterated the importance of sports in the country, saying " sports and sporting activities are great contributors to our nation's socioeconomic well-being. Many Kenyans derive their livelihoods out of sports as well as a brand that Kenya is known for across the world. There was nothing during our childhood days in our villages that lit our villages like the Safari Rallies during the Easter holiday."

Action kicks off tomorrow (Friday) for what is billed as the toughest round in the WRC calendar, when the cars head to Kedong Spectator Stage near Naivasha where the cars will pass through twice during the day. The other stage will be Longonot on the same day. On Saturday, action will be at Soysambu Spectator stage near Nakuru.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo spoke during the ceremonial flag-off in Nairobi: "We believe in building a critical pool of sporting talent that can compete locally and internationally. We also recognize the role of sports in enhancing national cohesion therefore, our support goes a long way in fostering not only the growth of our economy but also bringing people together to enjoy motorsports."

KCB Bank Kenya is the official financial partner injecting Kshs. 150 million into this year's edition which marks 20 years since KCB started sponsoring motorsports in the country.

In the premier WRC 1 class, WRC Safari Rally defending champion Kalle Rovanperä driving a Toyota Yaris Rally1 hybrid car will be battling for the crown alongside other 22 crews that have registered for this year's event. The WRC2 class has attracted 11 crews, while WRC3 will have 5. The KCB racing team of Evans and Nikhil will compete in the national category which has 4 contestants. The final class is the KNRC which has signed up 11 drivers, top among them Carl Tundo who is also the Chairman of the WRC Local Organizing Committee and Jasmeet Chana.

The curtains will fall on Sunday at the Hells Gate where there will be a live podium Presentation to recognize the top three fastest competitors through the Wolf Power stage. All other cars proceed to WRTI Service Park, Naivasha for the final finish prize giving ceremony.