Kenya: 7 Suspects Arrested With 24kgs of Cocaine

Nairobi — Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested seven suspects including two foreigners following the recovery of 24 kilograms of cocaine worth Sh121 million.

According to the investigative agency, the drugs were recovered by anti-narcotics detectives based at DCI headquarters, following intelligence leads.

"The recovery of the drugs at a house in Ngara was preceded by the interception of a motor vehicle along Wangari Maathai road, on June 17," it stated.

The DCI pointed out that the vehicle with two occupants was headed to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) carrying approximately 23 cartons containing compressed packages of whitish powdery substances labelled 'Boss Head', suspected to be narcotic drugs.

"It is upon further search at the suspects' residence that 46 drums stashed with whitish powdery substances packed in clear polythene bags were recovered In addition, fifty-five packages in clear polythene bags containing similar powdery substances suspected to be Narcotic drugs were also recovered and a further 133 sacks each weighing 25kgs marked sodium bicarbonate."

Weighing and sampling of the seized substances was conducted at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, in accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994.

The exercise was presided over by a Government analyst from the Government Chemist, assisted by experts based at the forensic lab.

Seven suspects Muhammed Salem Mohamed Hussein a Pakistan national, Khan Mohamed Ashraf Changu an Indian National, Wesley Silvanus Adwenya, Paul Kivuli Sote, Railings Innocent Ogondi, Moses Liyai Imbwanga and Latif Mohamed Dawood are in custody in connection with the the recovery.