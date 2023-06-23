Malawi: Chakwera Officially Inaugurates First Ever National Intelligence Service Complaints Tribunal

23 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday presided over the inauguration ceremony of the first-ever National Intelligence Service Complaints Tribunal at Kamuzu Palace.

The Tribunal is mandated to scrutinise and resolve issues pertaining to the operations and conduct of the NIS and its personnel.

The Complaints Tribunal is composed of Justice Prof. Redson Kapindu, Sarai Chisala-Tempelhoff and Mr Brenant Chitanda.

In his address, President Dr. Chakwera advised the tribunal and other public office bearers to abide by ethical principles, refraining from abusing their power or politicizing their organization, and prioritizing service to the nation of Malawi.

He said the establishment of the Complaints Tribunal marks a significant milestone in the history of Malawi, and the appointment of its members is a testament to their exceptional qualifications and experience.

This tribunal was brought into existence under the provisions of the National Intelligence Service Act (2017) (Sections 26 to 35), which authorizes it to probe complaints lodged against the NIS and its staff.

Despite having received assent earlier, the NIS Act (2017) only became operational on 8th February 2021, and the establishment of this tribunal serves as a significant step towards ensuring accountability and transparency within the NIS.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony were Minister of Defence Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire, Homeland Security minister Dr Ken Zikhale Ng'oma and Secretary to the President and Cabinet Madam Colleen Zamba.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.