Tanzania: Coffee Contribution to GDP Hits 480bn/

Dodoma — THE coffee sector is currently leading other sectors in the Ministry of Agriculture, contributing over 200 million US dollars (almost 480bn/-) in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) has confirmed.

Board Chairperson, Prof Aurelia Kamuzora spoke of the encouraging development during a brief interview with the 'Daily News' on the sidelines of the 13th meeting of coffee stakeholders held in Dodoma yesterday.

The meeting drew coffee farmers and all stakeholders involved in the coffee business value chain, where several presentations on how best the country can improve local and international coffee business were made.

During an interview, the TCB Chairperson said that her board was implementing a strategic plan which was in line with the ruling party CCM election manifesto 2020-2025, which directs that the country should produce at least 300,000 tonnes of coffee come 2025.

"In the previous years, we were producing 68,000 tonnes but currently the figure has been hiked to 82,000 tonnes, therefore, we are quite sure that the target will be met," she insisted.

According to her, TCB was implementing various strategies that are aimed at seeing the sector contributing more in the country's economy.

"We are also making sure that coffee growers in the country are happy especially on the competitive market by putting up the best transparent price," added Prof Kamuzora.

According to her, the government wanted to see all farmers producing coffee in the country working with the highest morale after selling their products and getting good income.

At the event, Cafe Africa Tanzania Chief Executive, Samora Mnyaonga, said his organisation was working to sensitize coffee farmers in Kagera Region, so that they can intensify value addition in their products.

He said that his association in collaboration with the Netherlands based company, JDE--a leading tea and coffee company- had managed to create awareness, amongst coffee growers in the lake zone region.