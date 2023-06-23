Kenya: Skyward to Launch Nairobi-Kitale Flights Next Month

Nairobi — Low-cost carrier Skyward will introduce flights between Nairobi and Kitale as demand on the route grows.

The flight will start at Wilson Airport in Nairobi every day.

Currently, it operates flights to Mombasa, Diani, Lamu, Malindi, Lodwar, Eldoret, and Kakamega.

It will deploy a Dash8-Q100 aircraft type and charge Sh6,900 on a one way route.

Skyward's expansion comes at a time when the local and international aviation industries are recovering from an induced impact caused by flight cancellations and the closure of borders to prevent the spread of the virus.

Only in December did the carrier introduce flights between Nairobi and Kakamega, reducing travel time between the two cities.

The opening of the new corridor offers the airline a huge market base in Counties such as Kakamega, Vihiga, and Busia, among others.