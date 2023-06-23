Kenya: Skyward to Launch Nairobi-Kitale Flights Next Month

23 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Low-cost carrier Skyward will introduce flights between Nairobi and Kitale as demand on the route grows.

The flight will start at Wilson Airport in Nairobi every day.

Currently, it operates flights to Mombasa, Diani, Lamu, Malindi, Lodwar, Eldoret, and Kakamega.

It will deploy a Dash8-Q100 aircraft type and charge Sh6,900 on a one way route.

Skyward's expansion comes at a time when the local and international aviation industries are recovering from an induced impact caused by flight cancellations and the closure of borders to prevent the spread of the virus.

Only in December did the carrier introduce flights between Nairobi and Kakamega, reducing travel time between the two cities.

The opening of the new corridor offers the airline a huge market base in Counties such as Kakamega, Vihiga, and Busia, among others.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.