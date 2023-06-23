Africa: Teams Raring to Go in TotalEnergies U23 AFCON, Morocco 2023

The journey to being crowned continental champions and securing a place at next year's Summer Olympics in Paris officially gets underway on Saturday, 24 June, as CAF officially kicks off the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023.

A total of eight nations have descended to the Kingdom of Morocco and are raring to go for this year's continental tournament reserved for players under the age of 23.

The quadrennial competition will be hosted in Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex (Group A) as well as the Grande Stade de Tanger in Tangier (Group B) between 24 June and 08 July where the winners, along with the silver and bronze medalists will secure a place in the Summer Olympics, Paris 2024.

Morocco, who are hosting the tournament for the second time since finishing as runner's up in the 2011 edition officially kick off the competition on Saturday against debutants Guinea at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex with a 21:00 local time kick-off in Group A.

In another Group A match scheduled to take place on the following day - Ghana who finished fourth in the 2019 edition after being edged on penalties by South Africa face off against fellow West African counterparts, Congo at 16:00.

Looking at Group B, Egypt headlines the pool as the defending champions and will be looking at making a statement of intent when they face off against Niger, who are also making their first appearance in the competition. Kick-Off for this fixture will be at 18:00.

In the evening group B fixture set for 21:00, Mali will be hoping to make it out of the group stages for the first time after coming short in the last two editions.

They face an uphill task against inaugural champions, Gabon who will be looking at replicating the performance of the 2011 generation that went all the way to lift the title.

TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023 Groups:

GROUP A

Morocco

Ghana

Congo

Guinea

Group B

Egypt

Mali

Gabon

Niger