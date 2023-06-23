Kenya: Japanese Watchmaker CASIO Opens First Store in Nairobi

22 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The manufacturer of watches, CASIO, has opened its first store in Kenya to meet growing demand for the product.

The new store, which will be located at Broadwalk Mall, will enable the firm to popularize its products as well as expand its customer base in Kenya and East Africa.

"Today, we proudly open this store, dedicated to meeting the demands of our esteemed customers in East Africa." CASIO Middle East and Africa

Managing Director Takashi Seimiya said.

"Their unwavering support and enjoyment of our timepieces have inspired us to continue delivering excellence," Seimiya added.

Casio boost brands such as the G-SHOCK Series, the Pro Trek Series, and the Retro Aesthetic Series

The local unit is part of CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.