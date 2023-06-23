Kenya: Japanese Watchmaker CASIO Opens First Store in Nairobi

Nairobi — The manufacturer of watches, CASIO, has opened its first store in Kenya to meet growing demand for the product.

The new store, which will be located at Broadwalk Mall, will enable the firm to popularize its products as well as expand its customer base in Kenya and East Africa.

"Today, we proudly open this store, dedicated to meeting the demands of our esteemed customers in East Africa." CASIO Middle East and Africa

Managing Director Takashi Seimiya said.

"Their unwavering support and enjoyment of our timepieces have inspired us to continue delivering excellence," Seimiya added.

Casio boost brands such as the G-SHOCK Series, the Pro Trek Series, and the Retro Aesthetic Series

The local unit is part of CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.