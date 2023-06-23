Kenya: DJ Evolve Says Babu Owino Did Not Have Gun on Day He Was Shot

Nairobi — Felix Olinda popularly known as DJ Evolve now says Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino had no gun on the day he was shot.

While defending their five year friendship, DJ Evolve indicated that he did not see the person who shot him.

He told senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi that at no time did he see the MP carrying a gun in the club, saying that he kept on consulting him on grounds that they were good friends spanning over five years.

He pointed out that the MP has continued to support him in paying medical expenses and utility in addition to giving him moral support.

Giving his evidence in a virtual video from his bed, he stated that it was not the first time that the MP had visited the club as he was a regular customer.

The second defense witness who is a private protector of the MP cum Personal Assistant Edwin Otieno told the court that the gun being held by his boss was not functional as had jammed two days ago when the MP went for a shooting range at Karen.

The witness told the court that he was the one who gave the gun to the security personnel at the club and filled the respective form giving details of the number of rounds it contained.

While giving his evidence, the MP told the court that he had five defense witnesses who would come to testify.