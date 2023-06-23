South Africa: Employment and Labour Hosts Irish Companies to Recruit South African Graduates

press release

Employment and Labour is hosting Irish companies to recruit South African graduates

The Department of Employment and Labour - on behalf of the South African Government - is currently hosting a number of Ireland companies' delegations who have come to recruit South African graduates in the construction and civil engineering sector.

Following the visit to Ireland by the Department of Employment and Labour delegation, the Government of South Africa: Department of Employment and Labour in collaboration with the Irish Government: Department of Social Protection has embarked on a recruitment of highly qualified South Africans to work in the construction sector in Ireland.

The Irish recruitment Jobs Fair of qualified "highly skilled" South African candidates commenced today (22 June 2023) with physical and virtual interviews by Irish companies and is expected to continue until tomorrow (23 June 2023) with physical interviews conducted at Johannesburg's Birchwood Hotel.

The Jobs Fair recruitment initiative comes as the result of the Government of Ireland, which is in the process of addressing "serious scarce and critical skills" within the construction and other sectors in Ireland.

"In its attempt to search and find suitable candidates to fill these opportunities, Ireland has reached out to several Governments to assist and support this initiative.

"The Irish Government has set a target of building an additional 33,000 new homes per annum for the remainder of the decade and to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030. Research indicates that across housing and retrofitting an additional 51,698 new construction workers are required over the coming years to allow for this increase in building and retrofitting activity to be met," said the Irish Government.

The first phase of the recruitment drive focuses on the construction sector but is not limited to, where the requirement request looks at Civil Engineering and related skills and high levels of experience. The recruitment drive is envisaged to start with high-level skills in the form of professionals.

The successful critical skilled work candidates will receive a two-year permit and the general employment candidates will be allowed for a permit of one year.