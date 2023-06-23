Kenya: Government to Launch 'Proper' Reward Scheme for All International Winning Sportsmen

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has said the government is set to launch a new and revamped reward scheme for all sportsmen who win international events across all sports disciplines.

Namwamba said that the reward scheme announced by President William Ruto earlier this month, where athletes who break world records will earn Sh5mn from the government, will trickle down to all sports.

"Every sportsman who does well for this country must be rewarded well. The reward scheme announced by the President is not just about athletics. It will encompass all sports and very soon, we will unveil a very elaborate and comprehensive reward scheme," Namwamba said.

He added; "We are all about 'Talanta Hela' and ensuring talent pays and there is money in the pockets of our sportsmen."

He was speaking on Wednesday as he officially flagged off the Kenyan team headed to Hammamet, Tunisia for the second Africa Beach Games, which start Friday.

He flagged off a team majorly comprised of wrestlers and the 3x3 basketball team who have been training in Nairobi.

The rest of the teams have been training in Malindi, where Kenya held its inaugural Beach Games last year.

Already, the women's handball team has departed for Tunisia, where they were scheduled to play a four-nation Global Tour tournament preceding the Beach Games.

"We are confident that you will do well. The government has invested close to Sh170mn to ensure that you are well prepared, you travel well and your allowances are paid," Namwamba said.

Teams will start travelling Thursday, with the last batch expected in Hammamet, about 60km out of the capital Tunis, on Friday in time for the opening ceremony.

Kenya will be represented across many disciplines with teams registered in beach handball, beach tennis, rowing, 3x3 basketball, wrestling among others.