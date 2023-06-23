Kenya: Have Tusker FC Blown Their Best Chance for Title Number 13?

Nairobi — The battle for the FKF Premier League title is set to go down to the wire in the final round of matches this weekend, after results from Wednesday evening's penultimate round.

Tusker FC would have squarely put their fate for title number 13 in their own hands with victory against Posta Rangers after Gor Mahia were beaten 3-2 by Kakamega Homeboyz at Kasarani, but the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw.

"It is what it is. We couldn't take maximum points but we cannot be cry babies now. We just need to focus on our last match and see what happens. It is sad because we had so many chances to score but we couldn't take them," skipper Humphrey Mieno, clearly dejected after the draw with the mailmen said after the game.

Deogratious Ojok's eighth goal of the season had drawn them level after Jackson Dwang's early goal, but the brewers could not sparkle in their home turf.

At the Kasarani Stadium, Hillary Juma scored at the death as Homeboyz twice came from behind to beat Gor Mahia 3-2.

The result would have done a huge favour to Tusker had they won, as they would have gone a point on top of the standings heading to the final round.

Now, Gor remain on top of the log with 67 points, Tusker a point down on 66. Their hope is now that City Stars hold Gor to at least a draw, while they ensure they beat Vihiga Bullets, already relegated, in Mumias on Sunday.