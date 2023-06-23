Somalia: U.S. Ambassador to UN Receives Somali President in Washington DC

Washington, Somalia (Smn) — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, met in Washington, with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield commended President Hassan Sheikh's commitment to national reconciliation and progress against al-Shabaab, and affirmed U.S. commitment to support the Federal Government of Somalia's goal of security transition by December 2024.

The Ambassador also underscored the enduring U.S. commitment to address food insecurity in Somalia and highlighted the U.S. pledge of nearly $524 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Horn of Africa drought crisis during the UN's "High-level Pledging Event to Support the Humanitarian Response in the Horn of Africa," in May.

Greenfield who visited Mogadishu in January 2023 expressed support for President Hassan Sheikh's efforts to foster reconciliation and advance the political, economic, and security reforms necessary for Somalia's lasting stability.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Somali-led counterterrorism efforts and discussed with President Hassan Sheikh the ongoing humanitarian emergency and the need to diversify international donor support to prevent famine and save lives.