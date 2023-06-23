Kenya: Team Kenya's Tennis Squad Ready to Dazzle at Africa Beach Games

22 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Kenyan tennis men and women's doubles squad for the Second Africa Beach Games scheduled for Hammamet, Tunisia have vowed to put up a good show and battle for a rare medal for the country.

The team has been putting up its training at the Buntwaani Waterfront Park in Malindi, sharpening up their claws for an assault of medals when they land in Tunisia.

The Women's Doubles team features the dynamic pairing of Faith Urasa and Shufaa Ruwa Changawa. Urasa and Shufaa, both exceptional tennis players, have seamlessly transitioned their skills to the sandy courts of Beach Tennis.

Their quick footwork, precise ball control, and tactical finesse have earned them a reputation as a formidable force. With their eyes set on triumph, they are poised to leave a lasting impression on the international stage.

"The journey has been filled with twists and turns. From facing the unexpected challenges of COVID-19 to becoming a mother and relocating, I am thrilled to make a comeback by the end of the year. Partnering with Faith, we are ready to give our best performance and make Kenya proud," said Rufaa.

In the Men's Doubles category, Fazal Mohammed and Kazungu Kesi form a powerful partnership that exudes strength and agility.

Building on their previous success at the Cape Verde edition in 2019, where Fazal Khan and Ibrahim Yego secured a bronze medal, they entered the competition with a hunger for more accolades.

Fazal, a veteran of the sport, brings a wealth of experience and a strategic mindset to the court. Kesi, a rising talent, complements his partner's skills with raw power and tenacity.

"I have dedicated eight years to the sport of tennis, and five years ago, I achieved a remarkable third-place finish in Africa. Just three months ago, I emerged victorious at the Kenya Beach Games. Now, we are fully prepared and motivated to aim for the gold medal," said Fazal, looking forward to Tunisia.

His deep connection with the sandy shores of Malindi has instilled in him a resilience that will serve him well on the challenging sand courts of Tunisia.

He emphasizes the unique demands of Beach Tennis, where players must be unforgiving yet precise, adapting their techniques to conquer the shifting terrain.

Team Kenya's Beach Tennis doubles team will participate in multiple categories, including men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles, displaying their versatility and adaptability.

