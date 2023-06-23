Tanzania: PM Demands Deep Probe Into Missing Student

23 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed Mbeya Regional Commissioner Juma Homera and his regional security committee to conduct a deep investigation on the disappearance of a Panda Hill Secondary school student, Esther Mwanyiru.

Premier Majaliwa issued the instruction after he received a video clip from parents of Esther, who is a Form Five student taking science subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB combination) at the school.

In the video clip, a mother to Esther said they (parents) were informed by the school management that their daughter has been missing in the school since May 18 this year.

She said as a family, they have been looking for her in the past 20 days without any success and that there is no hope of establishing her whereabouts.

The mother said, before disappearing, her daughter-Esther left a note bidding farewell to her colleagues, asking one teacher, namely Jimmy to behave.

She said her daughter asked teacher Jimmy to stop doing to other students things that he did to her (Esther) because he (the teacher) made her life difficult.

"Please pass the message to teacher Jimmy that he has made my life so miserable here at the school, he should stop doing the same to other students," said the mother to Esther, when reading a message left by her daughter.

