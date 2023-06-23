Somalia: Officials At Information Ministry and Presidency Under Probe for Corruption

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Office of the Attorney General of Somalia submitted the charges against two officials of the Ministry of Information and an officer of the presidential guard to the Banadir regional court.

The AG accused these individuals of stealing public property. The prosecution asked the court to postpone the hearing of the case, to start the trial of the accused.

Since the government announced a resolution to combat corruption, the AG has taken measures to target people who hold positions in FGS, who are accused of corruption.

The persons arrested include the director of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. A day before, the officer in charge of tax protection of the police force was taken into custoday.

The government's fight against corruption which is a threat to the donors' trust, and the debt relief efforts comes amid resorts by the current leaders at Villa Somalia.

An investigation report by the Audit Office said a few days ago that the treasury of the government missed 21 million dollars between 08 March 2018 and 19 April 2023.

The funds are under the management of the Offices that provide visa and work permit extension services in agreement with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Education and Citizenship Agency as well as the Offices for the collection of income, accounting and filing of income.