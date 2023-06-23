Eritrea: Diaspora Nationals Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara, 22 June 2023- Nationals in South Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and South Africa, as well as in the US, commemorated Eritrea's Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

Nationals in South Sudan commemorated Martyrs Day on 18 June under the theme "Trusteeship in Practice" featuring a candlelight vigil, a walkathon, cultural and artistic programs, and contributions to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

At the event, the nationals assumed the responsibility of supporting 124 families of martyrs, and certificates of recognition were handed over to those who discharged their responsibility of supporting families of martyrs.

Likewise, at the commemoration event organized in Nairobi featuring various programs depicting the day, the nationals contributed 285 thousand Kenyan Shillings towards the national Martyrs Trust Fund.

In the same vein, nationals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, organized Martyrs Day commemoration event at the premises of the office of the Eritrean Consulate, featuring a candlelight vigil as well as cultural programs.

At the event, the nationals contributed 23 thousand dirhams towards boosting the National Martyrs Trust Fund, and they assumed responsibility for supporting three families of martyrs.

According to the report, nationals residing in Dubai have assumed responsibility for supporting 211 families of martyrs.

At a commemorative event organized in Doha, Qatar, featuring various programs portraying Martyrs Day, the nationals contributed 3 thousand 900 Dollars and 5 thousand Qatari riyals, and they assumed the responsibility of supporting 5 families of martyrs.

Nationals in South Africa also commemorated Eritrea's Martyrs Day on 18 June in Johannesburg with patriotic zeal, featuring a candlelight vigil as well as various programs depicting the day.

The nationals also contributed 27 thousand 700 South African Rand and pledged to contribute 56 thousand 370 South African Rand towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to the report, nationals in the South African cities of Durban, Kroonstad, Musina, and Polokwane also enthusiastically commemorated Martyrs Day.

Nationals in the US cities of Cincinnati-Ohio commemorated Martyrs Day with a candlelight vigil and contributed six thousand Dollars towards the National Martyrs Trust Fund.