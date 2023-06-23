Asmara, 22 June 2023 - Mr. Temesgen Redi'e, President of the Eritrea Cycling Federation, reported that the Eritrea Road Cycling Championship 2023 will be conducted from 23 to 25 June in Asmara.

According to Mr. Temesgen the championship, in which about 250 cyclists in various categories will take part, will commence on Friday with individual time trial race, and on Sunday a 173.4 km road race will be conducted in which elite and under-23 cyclists will take part.

Mr. Teklit Isak, head of Public Relations at the Cycling Federation, on his part said that in this championship 14 professional cyclists will take part.

The competition will be broadcast live by Eritrean Television and Radio Dimtsi Hafash.