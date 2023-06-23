Kenya: Gachagua Appeals to Commissions, State Officers to Stop Filing Cases Against Each Other

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged commissions and independent state offices to refrain from filing cases against each other as it will affect service delivery.

He instead urged them to embrace dialogue whenever there are disagreements that need to be resolved.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met members of the institutions and the commissions in Nairobi, Gachagua said that lawsuits are a financial burden and have an impact on how well the public is served.

"It is not right nor prudent for constitutional commission and independent state offices to take each other to court because they all use money from taxpayers and it is a case of Kenyans, funding and financing these legal battles yet they are serving the same people," he said.

He mentioned the conflict between the National Police Service Commission and the National Police Service, saying that the administration is prepared to resolve the matter so that service delivery to the nation is made easier.

"We have agreed within this framework that their issues are neither here nor there and with that we will have an opportunity to iron out those issues so that the officers can serve the country better," he added.

Gachagua added that the government will respect the independence of the constitutional commissions and offices, challenging them to execute their mandate without fear or favor.

He said that their interest was to enhance the relations between the bodies for them to serve the people better.

"We have no intention to encroach in their constitutional mandates and operations. We will never interfere with their independence because a country is as strong as its institutions. We will respect their decisions," he said.