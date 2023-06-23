Africa: Online Tickets Now Available for TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023

23 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

MEDIA STATEMENT

Online Tickets now available for TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023

Online sales are now open for the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 that will kick-off on Saturday, 24 June 2023.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at this LINK

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the Summer Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

Two stadiums are hosting the event, the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat and the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier.

The competition will feature eight teams, including hosts Morocco, Guinea, Ghana, Congo, Egypt, Niger, Mali, and Gabon.

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023, please visit www.cafonline.com

CAF COMMUNICATION

E: communications@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

