Uganda: No, Ugandan President Museveni Is Not Dead. 'State House Uganda' Tweet Announcing His Demise Is Fake

22 June 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
analysis By Grace Gichuhi

While president Yoweri Museveni contracted Covid-19, he is alive and well, according to official reports.

"With deep sorrow and regret, we announce the sudden demise of the number one citizen of the republic of Uganda H.E Gen. Yoweri Museveni who died peacefully at 18:30hrs at his Rwakitura residence," reads what appears to be a screenshot of a tweet posted on TikTok.

It also says: "The first family is in utter grief and shock and requests for privacy at the moment."

The screenshot, dated 11 June 2023, appears to be from the Twitter account of Uganda's State House.

Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda, tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 June, prompting him to isolate himself and take a forced leave of absence. He handed over the reins to prime minister Robinah Nabbanja.

As a result, rumours of his deteriorating health and death began circulating on social media.

But did Uganda's State House really tweet that the president was dead? We checked.

'The president is in good condition'

In a tweet on 11 June, Faruk Kirunda, the deputy press secretary in the Ugandan president's office, dismissed the rumours, saying "the president is in good condition".

Kirunda again posted the screenshot with the words "FAKE FAKE!!!" stamped in red.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT!! This is a photoshopped account spewing childish and sadistic fake news, claiming to be issued by @StateHouseUg. Disregard it with much contempt! FK," he wrote.

Museveni also issued a statement denying reports that he had been admitted to intensive care.

On 15 June, the president appeared in a televised virtual address during Uganda's 2023/2024 budget speech.

Museveni is not dead.

