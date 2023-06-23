Seychelles: Oceanika Opens Sustainable Products Trade Show in Seychelles

Several companies in Seychelles are showcasing their sustainable products and services at the professional trade show being held at Savoy Resort and Spa in the northern Mahe district of Beau Vallon.

The two-day trade show is being organised by Oceanika, a non-profit organisation, where the products and services on show are focused on sustainable development.

Oceanika has offices in Geneva and Thailand and has recently established one in Seychelles, and its aim is to look for the fishing aggravating devices (FADS) stuck in the coral and dive to remove them.

"Our aim with this expo is to showcase the expertise of local businesses in sustainable products and solutions because it is no longer acceptable to hear from certain industries that Seychelles lacks solutions for responsible growth," said the president of Oceanika Seychelles, Olivier Manault.

The expo features about 15 companies, showcasing various products and services, such as electric vehicles and solar panels, organic foods and beverages, recycled products, as well as sustainable management consulting services.

The fair was officially opened by the Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Jean-Francois Ferrari, on Thursday.

"I want to thank the organisers of this event, as in Seychelles, it is not often that the private sector organises such events. Most of the time, it is left up to the government," said Ferrari, who added that this is a great initiative.

Among the participants at the event are Brikole, a company that is recycling waste found at sea, such as FADs, nets and ropes, ASD Professional products, which produces skin care products from organic materials, Pop Sey producing organic popsicles and ACM chartered accountants, offering sustainable management consulting services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Environment Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The organisers of the event are getting help from the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI's chairperson, Oliver Bastienne, explained that while they were not at the forefront of organising the event, they found it important to get the businesses involved.

"I think this event needs to be used to continue encouraging more collaboration between the government and the private sector, as the climate is not only a global issue and not only concern one party," he said.

The event will also be open on Friday, for other businesses looking for sustainable solutions.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is recognised by the international community for its work on environmental protection. It has worked for a long time with partners to put in place sustainable solutions that will minimise the impacts on its environment and ocean territory.