Kenya: KCAA Sets Up ATC Post in Naivasha to Coordinate Air Traffic at WRC Event

Nairobi — Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has set up an on-site Air Traffic Control (ATC) post in Nanyuki to coordinate air traffic at the WRC Safari Rally slated for the weekend.

KCAA said it had developed procedures in coordination with the rally organizers.

In a statement released on Thursday, KCAAsaid it had assembled a dedicated team of Air Traffic Control Officers to provide air traffic services and weather information to guide rally team helicopters, coordinate VIP movement as well as provide alerting services to aircraft.

In addition, the team will also be responsible for the coordination of Medical Evacuation (Medivac) flights and ensuring expeditious facilitation of aircraft in distress, in case of any incidents.

"KCAA has a dedicated Air Traffic Control - Flight Information Service Desk at the WRC Safari Rally service park manned by 3 Air Traffic Controllers and a team leader.

We have also released procedures which are subject to change depending on prevailing conditions and they remain in force till Sunday 25th June 2023," says the statement from KCAA.

The over 20 registered aircraft will mainly be engaged in ferrying VIPs, journalists covering the rally and Medical Evacuation teams among others.

Members of the public are urged to keep a safe distance from aircraft that are taking off or landing during this period.

Over the last few years, KCAA has been instrumental in maintaining a high level of safety, order, and operational efficiency within the designated airspace.

Its support through the technical expertise of its Air Traffic Controllers has consistently contributed to the overall success of the WRC Safari Rally in minimizing aircraft incidents.