Rwanda to Get 200 Electric Buses to Ease Public Transport

The Government of Rwanda and Vivo Energy on Thursday signed a deal that aims to introduce more than 200 electric buses in the country, marking a significant step towards sustainable mobility.

In collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Ministry of Infrastructure, City of Kigali, and Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), Vivo Energy Rwanda will spearhead the procurement of electric buses and establish a dedicated charging and maintenance depot. This comprehensive collaboration is the outcome of an extensive feasibility study conducted by Vivo Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the City of Kigali, which focused on the electrification potential of Kigali's public bus fleet.

During the signing ceremony, Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, lauded Vivo Energy's increased investment in Rwanda and expressed confidence in the partnership's ability to drive positive change. She emphasized the significance of improving public transportation in Kigali, a rapidly growing city, and reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to this transformative goal.

Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President for East and Southern Africa at Vivo Energy, highlighted Rwanda's ambitious green development goals, underscoring the project's crucial role in countering the effects of climate change. He expressed delight in supporting the Government of Rwanda, alongside their partners, to actualize Kigali's low-carbon objectives and advance its electric mobility plans.

Furthermore, Paulsen commended Rwanda for fostering an investment-friendly environment and expressed gratitude to the dedicated teams involved in reaching this milestone.

Pudence Rubingisa, the Mayor of Kigali City, pledged resolute dedication to the project's success, emphasizing its potential to alleviate existing public transport challenges. Rubingisa assured that all necessary preparations for the seamless delivery and introduction of the electric buses would be completed in the forthcoming months.

Regis Rugemanshuro, CEO of the Rwanda Social Security Board, underscored the partnership's commitment to investing in electric buses as a means to enhance public transport while prioritizing sustainability. Together, their aim is to contribute to a greener future, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly mobility for all.

In conjunction with the agreement, the Government of Rwanda recently announced tax policy reforms, effective from the upcoming financial year, granting exemptions for specific products. Notably, buses capable of carrying more than 50 passengers and electric automobiles are among the items set to receive tax exemptions, serving as incentives to foster a green economy.