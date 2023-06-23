Rwanda: Famous ADEPR Pastor Theogene Niyonshuti Dies in Car Accident

Famous ADEPR pastor, Theogene Niyonshuti, died in a car accident in Uganda on Thursday night, The New Times has learned.

Information about his passing was still scanty by press time, but ADEPR's public relations officer Emmanuel Ntakirutimana, told The New Times that they learned about the sad news from his wife Assia Uwanyana.

It is understood that Niyonshuti had gone to the neighbouring country for matters related to meeting up with some other preachers.

With a preaching style characterised by many jokes and 'street language,' Niyonshuti was continuing to become famous on various social media platforms especially YouTube.

He previously said that before he became a pastor, he formerly lived on the streets, before changing course and started living a church life.

Some of his church services were offered at ADEPR Muganza in Nyabugogo where he previously served as a singer before being made a pastor.

Lately, he was a pastor at ADEPR Muhima church.

He is survived by a wife and four biological children, in addition to about a dozen foster children that his family was taking care of.

This is a developing story...