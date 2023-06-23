Southern Africa: Angola Assumes Presidency of the SADC Journalism Award

22 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola assumed, for one year, the rotating presidency of the Regional Adjudication Committee (RAC) of the SADC Journalism Prize, during the 28th meeting of this body, which closed on June 22.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the fact was announced at the end of the virtual meeting, which took place since Tuesday, under the guidance of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which ceased its functions.

Upon taking office, the country is responsible for carrying out actions related to the organization and operation of the 2024 edition of the SADC Journalism Award, as well as the implementation of the 29th meeting of the RAC, scheduled for 24 to 28 June next year.

The 29th RAC meeting includes the voting process for the competing pieces, in the categories of Press, Radio, Television and Photojournalism and the adoption of the respective report.

On behalf of the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, the national director of Institutional Information and Communication, João Demba, led the delegation of the National Adjudication Committee (CNA-Angola) of this regional Journalism prize to the event.

On the occasion, João Demba said that the country is investing heavily in communication and telecommunications infrastructure, with a view to technological modernization, in terms of work processes and procedures.

This fact, he said, is also associated with socio-economic aspects, conditions that are put at the service of journalism, in different forms of support, from the Press, Photojournalism, Radio and Television and in the online digital.

CNA-Angola participated in the 28th RAC Meeting with a delegation that also included its chairman, Anastácio de Brito (president of the Jury) and the jurors for the Press categories, Fernando Tati, Radio, Arlindo Macedo, Television , Mariana Ribeiro and Photojournalism, Quintiliano dos Santos.

SADC members are Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. ANM/ART/DOJ

