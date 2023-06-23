Kenya: Thoughts of Drivers After Morning Loop as Proper Rally Revs-Off in Naivasha

Naivasha — 2021 WRC Safari Rally champion Sebastian Ogier has an early lead after setting the fastest time in the morning loop at Loldia, Geothermal and Kedong stages.

Ogier, representing the Toyota Gazoo racing team, set 38 minutes and 57.4 seconds, 2.5 seconds ahead of defending champion Kalle Rovanpera who was second while fellow team mate Elfyn Evans finished third.

"The gods of Kenya are working for me so far, just some issues in the last stage but we are still in the lead not too bad, the first stage was good for me, Kedong was difficult but every year I have issues with the stages, two years ago it was a broken damper, last year it was a puncture, now I have no issue hopefully I am done with the problems and I can go all the up to Sunday. Our target is to keep staying in the lead," Ogier said.

-Neuville-

As soon as they drove into the service park, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was all smiles not sure if it was because he had a good drive or was simply happy that the first loop was over.

He is usually an optimistic driver but he had his doubts of how loose the soil in Kedong was and if it would hold for the second loop.

-Tanak-

Ott Tanak, who lost time fixing a puncture in loop one of Kedong, expected the worse and had two spare tyres meaning extra weight.

The puncture cost him some precious time as he couldn't soldier on like Esapekka Lappi who picked a puncture closer to the end of the stage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tanak complained about the loss of power from his M-Sport Ford, something he hopes his technical crew could rectify ahead of the second loop.

-Solberg-

Oliver Solberg was smart. Over the last few days, he has managed to make a few changes to his car to adjust to the Kenyan conditions and improved the cars performance.

He put a bull bar on his Skoda and a snorkel, saying the idea behind it came from his father, engineer and the Hyundai team.

The air intake system moves to the roof allowing the car to take in less air.

-Sordo-

Danni Sordo picked up a fine along the morning stages. Unlike Neuville he had two spare tyres and was able to get through the stage without any tyre issues.

The drivers are currently back in service and the various crews are hard at work.