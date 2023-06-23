Angola: Over 20 Technological Projects Compete in Digital Games

Luanda — At least 21 technological projects from various higher education institutions in the country are competing in the 6th edition of the National Competition for Creation of Digital Games (CNCJD), at the Institute of Information Technology and Communication (INSTIC), in Luanda.

Prototype, Game Idea, Innovation and Mirin, are the four categories for the competition which aims at fostering digital creativity, identifying, selecting and motivating talents for the promotion of scientific culture, technology transfer and technology-based entrepreneurship.

The two-day event is a space dedicated to promoting digital creativity and game development for various platforms.

The adviser to the Vice-President of the Republic, Gabriel Luís Miguel, revealed that CNCJD is a crucial event for the implementation of the National Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation.

"The project is on a good path due to the commitment, dedication and delivery of the young people, bastions in the development of science and technology and innovation", he said.

He added that the initiatives are guided and represented in a playful mood, in a modern and cultural educational concept, safeguarding the matrix it is characterised by.

On his turn, the Rector of the Methodist University in Angola, Michel Aragon said that in the perspective to have a digitally literate society, games play an important role in learning.

According to him, these are essential tools that should guide the proper use of children's playtime, once they are well-oriented.

The competition is promoted by Angolan state mobile telecommunications company UNITEL and by NCR Corporate, and brings together the Methodist University of Angola (UMA), Agostinho Neto University (UAN), Óscar Ribas University (UOR), the Higher Metropolitan Institute of Angola (IMETRO) and the Angolan Computer Society (SAC).

As part of the government strategy to boost science and technology in Angola, the event was made official by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

