Angola: National Assembly Approves General Content of Draft Statute of Former Presidents

Luanda — The Plenary of the National Assembly (AN) approved on Thursday, in Luanda, in general terms, the Draft Law on the Statute of the Former Presidents of the Republic of Angola.

The diploma which provides rights, immunities, hindrance rules, secrecy and confidentiality, suspension of rights, was discussed during the 7th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature, received 175 votes in favour, no votes against and no abstentions.

Comprising 14 articles and five chapters, among other issues, it stresses that the law should apply to former Presidents of the Republic and former Vice-Presidents, excluding those who were removed from office and those who resigned.

While making the presentation of the draft law to the Parliament, the minister of State and Head of Civil Affairs' Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, said the draft remains at the basis of the current law and the aim is to improve its formal structure, as well as to bring some solutions to ensure better implementation and greater dignity for former presidents.

Among others, the diploma includes the right to a lifelong monthly subsidy corresponding to the basic salary of the President of the Republic in office, health insurance, a personal doctor, a house, a protocol vehicle, security, a work office and an end of term allowance.

On other hand, the parliamentarians unanimously approved, with 181 votes, during the final overall vote, the Draft law on the Labour Procedure Code.

During the plenary session, the plenary also approved the Draft Law that authorizes the President of the Republic, as Holder of Executive Power, to legislate on the amendment of the Tax Regime for the Concession of Blocks 30, 44 and 45, in the Namibe basin.

The members of the Parliament also approved the Draft Resolutions to authorize the double, international adoption of minors Kiary André and Eduardo Suculenta.

Meanwhile, regarding demonstrations, the MPs repudiated the vandalism acts registered in the last demonstrations in the provinces of Luanda, Huambo and Benguela, although recognising the rights and freedom of citizens as laid out in the Constitution, stressing the need for them to be enjoyed with responsibility, within the framework of the law, always bearing in mind respect for the rights of others.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also marked by the rejection of a protest request by UNITA party, while items six and seven, initially proposed for discussion and voting in generality, concerning the organic law of the Media Regulatory Authority and the Statute of Journalists, were withdrawn from the agenda.

VC/AL/ADR//MRA/jmc