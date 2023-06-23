Angolan Government Analyses Strategy for Efficacy of Projects Underway

Uige — The Local Governance Council (CGL), Thursday in the northern Uíge Province, discussed the Emergency Programme of Ravine Containment and Construction and Rehabilitation of National Roads, to contain and reduce the risk of landslide disasters nationwide.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting, led by the Head of State, João Lourenço, 742 ravines were identified throughout the country, 112 of which are in an emergency situation, 214 in critical state and 416 are in the formation phase.

The government considers that actions related to erosive phenomena require attention and intervention from various sectors through different ministerial departments, non-governmental organisations, professional associations, as well as scientific studies for their reduction.

The final communiqué also states that the rehabilitation of 1,587 kilometres of roads and the conservation of 6,670 kilometres of roads and bridges are underway in the 2023-2027 period.

It noted that with these actions, it was expected to improve circulation to consumption centres, particularly boost the transport, fishing, diamond and oil sectors, as well as reducing road accidents.

Over a thousand PIIM projects concluded

The CGL meeting reviewed actions relating to the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), and noted that to date, of the 2,687 projects registered, quotas had been attributed and paid to 2,308 of the 2,397 eligible projects.

At this time, 1,069 PIIM projects have been concluded and 570 are over 70% physically executed.

Kwenda with impact on the lives of the population

The meeting assessed the report regarding the execution of the Social Cash Transfer Programme (Kwenda) and welcomed its impact towards the lives of population who have been benefiting, as well as the progress achieved by its extension to the 18 provinces and the innovations introduced during its implementation as the Integrated Information System on Social Protection, which brings together a strong database of over three million people.

Data reveal that of the more than 1,036 registered households, 629,989 have already received their cash transfers.

By the end of the year, the government plans to benefit 1 million families, with the aim of expanding productive inclusion.

The meeting also discussed the Guided Private Construction Project, which aims to build houses across the country to reduce housing deficit, taking into account the long-term strategy plan for 2050.

Regarding the electrification in rural areas, the participants of the meeting were made aware of the general guidelines for the preparation of the National Rural Electrification Plan, which has specific measures for the electrification of the country's deepest areas that do not have access to the electricity grid.

The Plan foresees the installation of alternative solutions such as isolated systems or solar, wind and hydraulic energy kits to supply electricity to rural areas.

The participants assessed the Presidential Decree Project that creates the Best City, Best Municipality of Angola Award and its regulation, with the aim of making distinctions, encouragements and incentives that recognise the innovative initiatives of municipal management, as well as the Proposal to Change the Political and Administrative Division of the Country.

The government members were informed about the preparation of the General Population Census to be carried out in 2024, as well as the National Plan to Encourage grain production with the National Plan for Promotion of Grain Production (PLANAGRÃO), with the aim to produce grains and fertilisers on a commercial scale, as well as developing and producing meat, milk and eggs and the National Plan to Boost Fishing (PLANAPESCAS 2023-2027), which aims at processing fish and salt.

The Local Governance Council which meets every six months and is chaired by the President of the Republic assisted by the Vice-President of the Republic, is the auxiliary body of the Head of State to support him in planning and monitoring the implementation of government projects at local level.

The body comprises the ministers of State, ministers, provincial governors, presidential aides, as well as other entities linked to local governance issues.

DC/JAR/AL//MRA/jmc