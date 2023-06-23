Africa: UN Highlights Angola's Role in Fight Against Terrorism in Africa

Luanda — The Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, on Thursday in New York highlighted Angola's role to combat and prevent terrorism in the African continent.

Vladimir Voronkov, who was speaking at a meeting with Angola's secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, praised Angola's contribution to the African Summit on Counter-Terrorism scheduled for March 2024, in Nigeria.

The parties reiterated the need to strengthen cooperation between Angola and the United Nations Office of Counter- Terrorism (UNOCT), which is expected to be enhanced soon with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding during a planned visit to Angola by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism.

Esmeralda Mendonça reaffirmed the role of preventive diplomacy of Angola's Foreign Policy, which has been making efforts in the quest for peaceful solutions to various conflicts, particularly in the African continent.

Esmeralda Mendonça said she recognizes that the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy is an instrument of paramount importance, since it will bring new dynamics in the fight against terrorism in the world.

The Angolan official congratulated Vladimir Voronkov for the work he has conducted in the fight against terrorism and for the organization of the III United Nations High Level Conference on Terrorism.

Angola's Chief Advisor to the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Service, Destino Pedro, on his turn, took the opportunity to explain that a review of the National Strategy against Terrorism is under way, which will include all the principles of the UN Global Strategy.

Destino Pedro called for the need for technical assistance and capacity-building of Angolan staff in prevention and fight against terrorism. FMA/VM/Amp/jmc