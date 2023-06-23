Algeria's UN Security Council Membership - Antonio Guterres Extends Congratulations to President Tebboune

22 June 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a letter to President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressed his heartfelt congratulations on the election of Algeria as a permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, the presidency of the Republic said Thursday in a statement.

"In a letter to the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, extended his heartfelt congratulations on the election of Algeria as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2024-2025," the statement said.

In the letter, Antonio Guterres said the election "shows Algeria's huge efforts for peace and security in the region and the world.

Congratulating the president of the Republic "for his strong commitment, as expressed in their previous discussions, to international cooperation and to the peaceful settlement of disputes," the UN chief said that "at a time when your country is about to assume this significant role, I commend Algeria's continued commitment to the principles and values of the United Nations Charter, and its deep and relentless commitment to multilateralism," the statement said.

"I have no doubt that your efforts for a more peaceful world will contribute to finding effective responses, with the implementation of concrete actions to face our complex challenges."

The letter of the UN Secretary-general comes after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's message to him, in which he defined the main lines of Algeria's top priorities within the UN Security Council, and after the president of the Republic expressed willingness to undertake mediation efforts in the Ukrainian conflict.

