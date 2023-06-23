Ethiopia: Emerging Ethiopian Coffee Company Among Winners of Africa Food Awards

Addis Ababa — The emerging coffee company, Wild Coffee Ethiopia, has won the Africa Food Awards as one of the rising star companies of the year, the Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya disclosed.

In a ceremony which took place yesterday, Managing Director of Wild Coffee Ethiopia, Gezahegn Mamo, received the award at a ceremony held at Safaripark Hotel in Nairobi.

During the occasion, Gezahegn announced that the company will open the first international wild coffee tasting house in the capital city of Kenya very soon.

Over 50 African companies received different awards in various categories at the recognition ceremony.

Since its first edition in 2017, the Africa Food Awards celebrates people, new product innovations, sustainability initiatives, and leading companies in Africa's food industry.

The award has become sub-Sahara Africa's most respected food industry award.