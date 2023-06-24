Africa: Hosts Morocco Ready to Kick-Start TotalEnergies U23 Afcon in Style

The head coach of the Morocco U23 team, Issame Charaï has vowed to make a good start in the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

The hosts will play Guinea in their opening Group A match at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

"The Federation has put us in excellent conditions in view of this tournament and we must represent the country well. We must not make mistakes," said the coach.

The coach Charaï said they will now underrate Guinea because they qualified for this tournament by eliminating a tough team Nigeria. "Guinea represents a real opposition. That will not be an easy game and it will be up to us to stay disciplined and focused, added the coach.

The Moroccan U23 team will be motivated by the recent good performances of the senior men's team that reached the semi final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the women's senior team that qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and the U-17 team that also made it to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Forward Ismaïl Saibari, a native of Spain also said during the press conference that the love of the Moroccan jersey will be an important factor during the tournament. "We know why we are here. Every time I wear this red and green tunic, I feel ready for the mission. We can't fail because our elders showed us the way in the last World Cup and it is now up to us to imitate them," he added.

After facing Guinea, the hosts will face Ghana on June 27th, and take on Congo Brazzaville in the last group match three days later.