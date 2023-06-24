Africa: Egypt's Participation in the African Peace Initiative to Settle Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, headed the Egyptian delegation, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, with the participation of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as part of the Joint African Initiative delegation that seeks to settle the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The African delegation includes the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Comoros and Zambia, and representatives of Uganda and the Republic of the Congo, in addition to Egypt.

Activities

16-6-2023

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, and Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived on Friday morning 16-6-2023, in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, as part of the Heads of the Joint African Initiative delegation that seeks to settle the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The delegation met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the African peace initiative that aims to implement a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and pave the way for ending the conflict that erupted in February 2022.

In a joint press conference with Zelensky and the African leaders, Madbouli said: "President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has assigned me to participate in today's event within Egypt's strong support to efforts exerted to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis."

Madbouli asserted that the Russian-Ukrainian crisis had affected the African continent and its peoples, adding that the African citizen was affected by the crisis in his daily life as he felt a shortage in fertilizers and grains, especially that Russia and Ukraine's wheat exports amounting to 23 percent of the whole world's wheat exports.

He further noted that African leaders are keen on exerting efforts to stop bloodshed, as well as facing consequences affecting the Russian, Ukrainian and African citizens, as the military conflict has killed a number of military men and civilians as well as displacing millions of civilians.

He highlighted that since the beginning of the crisis, Egypt had adopted a stance that supports the UN charter and principles of the international law.

Madbouli affirmed that Egypt's stance aims at ending conflict through reaching a ceasefire and engaging in constructive talks in order to reach just and sustainable settlement that guarantees international peace and security, as well as bringing an end to humanitarian suffering.

17-6-2023

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, who is leading Egypt's delegation on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, arrived, on Saturday 17-6-2023, in St. Petersburg, Russia along with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry as part of the Joint African Initiative delegation that seeks to settle the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli participated in , on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in an expanded meeting between the leaders of African Peace Initiative and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg to contribute to settling the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Madbouly delivered Egypt's speech during the session, where he affirmed Egypt's strong support for efforts to contribute to settling the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Madbouli said the African efforts to settle the Russia-Ukraine crisis will continue in order to reach the ultimate goal of achieving peace.

He asserted that Egypt is strongly in favour of any efforts aiming at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, adding that African efforts will continue to achieve the noble goal of peace.

He noted that this joint endeavour is based on African leaders' recognition of the depth of the crisis as well as its severe impacts on the peoples of both sides of the conflict parties and African citizens alike, highlighting the conflict grave consequences on peoples' wealth and food security.

He added that the genuine efforts exerted by African leaders on that score are aimed at a comprehensive and sustainable solution, which cannot be achieved except through listening to the voice of reason and abandoning the language of force.

Madbouly explained that the mission of the Joint African Initiative delegation visited the two countries under very difficult and complex circumstances, and perhaps this is sufficient evidence that this effort is sincere, and aims to reach a comprehensive and sustainable settlement that will only come by raising the voice of reason, and refraining from continuing to use the language of force.

He concluded by stressing that we will continue our African effort to achieve the ultimate goal of this sincere endeavour, which is to achieve peace.