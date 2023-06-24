Tunisia: JAP-2023 - 2nd African Beach Games Kick-Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The second edition of the African Beach Games (JAP-2023), organised on June 23-30 in Hammamet, kicked off on Friday evening at a ceremony held at the open-air theatre in the Tunisian resort city.

The ceremony was attended by Tourism Minister Mohamed Al Moez Belhassine, Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Déguiche, Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) and JAP-2023 Organising Committee President Mehrez Boussayène, Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) President Mustapha Berraf and Nabeul Governor Sabah Mallak.

Several sports ministers from African countries and representatives of African National Olympic Committees and continental and International Olympic structures, as well as sportsmen and women, escorts and media representatives also attended this celebration, the opening of which was signalled by the hoisting of the Tunisian flag to the sound of the national anthem played by the National Army troop, followed by the Olympic anthem.

In his welcome address, the CNOT and COJAP-2023 President underlined Tunisia's pride in welcoming the peoples of the continent, emphasising the importance of such sporting and Olympic occasions in bringing together young people from African countries and disseminating the culture of tolerance and peace between peoples.

The President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach voiced by VTC consideration to Tunisia for hosting this event and for guaranteeing the best conditions for its success.

He indicated that the event goes beyond the sporting aspect of the Games to include the cultural specificities of African countries and the dissemination of the Olympic sporting principles of solidarity, tolerance and peace between African peoples.

He also pointed out the key role of the African Games on the global sports scene, saying that the Hammamet Games will be an opportunity for African athletes to prepare well for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf congratulated for his part, all the 54 participating African National Olympic Committees for their efforts and their commitment to implementing a global vision in line with international Olympic values and principles, and to spreading a culture of tolerance and peace.

On the stage of the Hammamet open-air theatre, the flags of the 54 countries taking part in this African event were flying.

Tunisia's guests were treated to a varied show featuring African cultural diversity and the most distinctive features of Tunisia's national culture.

To open the show, artist Lotfi Bouchnak performed a special song for the event, entitled "Afrique, Ô Continent des Patries" (Africa, Oh Continent of Homelands), in which he sang about Africa and its culture based on diversity and peaceful coexistence between peoples.

The opening show, conceived and directed by the artist Sélim Sanhaji, also included Tunisian and African folk dance performances by the National Folk Troop and other gymnastic and modern dance groups.