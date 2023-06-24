Egypt, Saudi Arabia Discuss Cooperation in Boosting Exports

24 June 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yehia El Wathiq Bellah discussed in a meeting with CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority Abdulrahman Althukair ways of fostering cooperation in boosting exports.

In a statement released on Friday 23/06/2023, the ECS said the two sides probed the possibility of attracting Saudi investments in a number of industrial sectors.

The two parties agreed to form a joint action group to remove any obstacles facing Saudi or Egyptian companies in the two countries' markets.

They also mulled cooperation in getting access to the African market, especially as Egypt enjoys the customs exemption in accordance with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) agreement and the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

