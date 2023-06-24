Angola: Education Project Plans to Benefit 10,000 Young People

Luanda — The Angolan Youth Institute launched on Friday the Education Project for the Future of Angola (EPFA), which is expected to reach 10,000 young people, in its initial phase.

Implemented in partnership with the psychology services company "Moyo kiame", the project has the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and aims to assess the vocation and abilities of people aged 14 to 35 and to sow them the paths needed to achieve a successful career, through their own intellectual abilities.

According to Herman Manuel, psychologist and mentor of the initiative, the initial phase will start in the first semester of 2024, in the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Huíla and Zaire.

"To carry out these assessments, we have state-of-the-art equipment that allows a psychological reading of young people and show the area in which each one has a greater vocation", he said.

The psychologist added that this project envisages the creation of a "talents database" to which companies and institutions will have access to choose possible candidates to join their staff. LIN/ART /DOJ