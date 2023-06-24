Angola: Media Minister Discusses Cooperation With Portugal

Lisbon — Angolan minister of Telecommunication, Information Technologies and Media, Mário Oliveira, visited the Portuguese media outlets RTP and RDP in Lisbon, with the aim to strengthen cooperation in this sector between the two countries.

The visit aimed to learn more about the way the two Portuguese media outlets operate and to stress the intention Angola has to reinforce cooperation between RTP and Angola public Television (TPA), and with RDP and Angola National Radio (RNA), in content sharing and professional training.

This was the first visit of Minister Mário Oliveira to the Portuguese media outlets, having agreed to continue contacts for the accomplishment of several specific projects aimed at increasing the diversity of contents of the public television and radio companies of the two countries.

Mário Oliveira was accompanied by the secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas Albino, and by the Press Attaché of the Angolan Embassy in Portugal, Victor Carvalho. EJM/VM/Amp/jmc