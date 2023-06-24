Angola: Uíge Farming Fair Shows Local Agricultural Potential

Uíge — The Uíge agricultural and livestock fair, which brings together over 26 exhibitors from the province's 16 municipalities, shows the region's potential for the production of several rural products.

The fair displays coffee, bananas, cassava, oranges and other rural products, fish farming and processed wood with raw materials also being part of the fair, which received Friday the visit of the President, João Lourenço.

The coordinator of the fair, Delfina Henriques, explained that the two-day exhibition aims to demonstrate the farming potential of the region.

Exhibitors

The municipal administrator of Bembe, Gildo Unigénito, said this was an opportunity to exhibit local agricultural potential, stressing that the region produces diverse agricultural products, with the highlight being oranges, as the municipality is the biggest producer of the fruit in the province.

Samalando Muginga, Maquela do Zombo municipal administrator, on his turn, said the municipality excels in crops like peanuts, potatoes, cassava and ginger.

Muginga said the municipality is making significant progress in the production of ginger and sesame, recording production of over 3,000 tons, a figure that may increase in the current agricultural season.

Despite the trend to increase production in the locality, the administrator added that the flow of production was still the biggest constraint, due to the poor state of the roads.

On agricultural production in Uíge

In the 2021/2022 agricultural year the northern Uíge Province harvested 6.41 million tons of various agricultural products (cassava, bananas, beans, maize, peanuts and other rural products).

A total of 235,475 households, including 132 agricultural cooperatives and 868 farmers' associations, were involved in the agricultural campaign.

The 2021/22 agricultural campaign covered a cultivation area of 692,377 hectares of land.

For the 2022/23 agricultural year, Uige province expects to harvest about 7.4 million tones of various products. JAR/Amp/jmc