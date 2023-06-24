Angola: Strengthened Epidemiological Surveillance On Angola/Namibia Border Recommended

Calai — Angola and Namibia health professionals had a three-day assessment meeting to address the epidemiological profile of malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS in the border region between the two countries, having recommended strengthened surveillance to reduce mortality rates.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting held in Calai Municipality (south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province), the participants recommended the involvement of the government of both countries, intervention campaigns, including health inspectors and security teams in the border region.

"We also recommend that the border municipalities should hold quarterly meetings to exchange experience and share data on all diseases, with an emphasis on tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS among citizens of the two countries", the statement said.

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting in June 2024 in the Kavango west region, Republic of Namibia, as part of the implementation of the joint cooperation mechanisms.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Calai administrator, Adélia Samuel, praised the initiative, having stressed the importance of sharing data on the epidemiological situation of the two regions to strengthen the intervention capacity of health professionals.

"All together we will leave health systems better prepared and free from endemic diseases, epidemics and even pandemics such as HIV/AIDS", Samuel said.

The three-day event was promoted by the governments of the two countries attended by 80 health sector professionals from Cuando Cubango Province (Angola) and the Namibian provinces Kavango East and Kavango West.

The health experts discussed the epidemiological situation between the two countries and the main problems facing the common border, with the aim to improve medical assistance to the populations. MSM/JSV/MCN/Amp/jmc