Angola: Us Court Rejects Aenergy's Lawsuit Against Angola

Luanda — The Federal Court of the District of Columbia, Washington USA, rejected the action brought by Aenergy, SA against Angolan government and determined that the case be judged in Angola, ANGOP learned on Friday.

This is the third time that the US courts have rejected the case, as they understand that the US justice is not the "convenient forum for judging" the lawsuit filed by the AEnergy company against the Angolan authorities.

The process brought, in American territory, concerns the supply of electric turbines from General Electric, whose contract was cancelled by the Angolan Government, in 2019.

According to the judge of the Federal Court of the District of Columbia, this action falls within the competence of the Angolan jurisdiction and Aenergy, SA is dedicated to the practice of "forum shopping", seeking that its claims are met by US courts with no connections with the case.

According to a note that ANGOP had access to, the judge granted Angola's petition to reject the action of Aenergy, SA, and reasoned that there was already a sentence from the court of the Second District of New York (2021), confirmed on appeal to the Second Circuit and by the Federal Supreme Court (2022).

The judge, not only fully and explicitly adheres to the foundations of previous decisions, but confirms that the jurisdiction of the case belongs to Angola, also rejecting the argument of Aenergy, SA of not being able to obtain a fair decision in Angola.

The judge states, in his decision, that the delay of the Angolan courts alleged by Aenergy, SA does not serve to demonstrate the lack of adequate procedural guarantees and endorses the decision of the New York court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The judge pointed out, on the other hand, that Aenergy's allegations about the delay of processes in the Angolan courts are worth little more than the type of complaints of frustrated litigants against any judicial system.

The sentence is still subject to appeal by Aenergy, but once again dismisses the allegation of lack of credibility of the Angolan courts.

The "AEnergy case"

The case concerns 13 contracts signed between AEnergy and the Ministry of Energy and Water (Minea), in 2017, for the construction, expansion, requalification, operation and maintenance of electricity generation plants in Angola.

At issue is a civil liability lawsuit filed by Aenergy Company and its subsidiary Combined Cycle Power Plant Soyo SA, against the the Ministry of Energy and Water, Ministry of Finance, the Public Electricity Production Company (PRODEL) and the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE), known as the 'Angolan part'.

In the initial indictment of AEnergy in the Federal Court of New York, submitted on May 7, 2020, the Angolan party is accused of eight crimes, including two crimes of termination of contract, one of illicit enrichment, two of violation of international law (physical goods and intangible goods) and a crime of illegal expropriation.

The deal should have been funded by a credit line of US$1.1 billion, originating from a company of the General Electric (GE) group itself, and foresaw that AEnergy would buy eight turbines, also from the same GE, which would be installed in several power plants in the country. VM/DOJ