Kenya: Omar, Ali Supporters Clash, Police Lob Teargas

Mombasa — A scuffle today unfolded in UDA delegates meeting forcing police officers to lob teargas to disperse the supporters of Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and EALA MP Hassan Omar who had got rowdy at the Government Training Institute (GTI) Mombasa.

The political clash between the supporters of the two UDA politicians momentarily disrupted the meeting which was slated to commence at 10 am.

UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala was whisked away when the scuffle started between the supporters.

The clash is nothing unprecedented as both Omar and Ali have been castigating each other in separate public forums with supremacy battles emerging between the duo.

Both leaders have apportioned themselves praises on President William Ruto's performance in the last year's general election which saw him grab huge chunk of votes from Raila Odinga's political bastion.

President Ruto garnered 44 percent of the votes cast for the presidential election.

"I am the one with the 44 percent of Mombasa votes through the UDA party. Let no one deceive you they are the one who brought the votes," said Omar.

The race for the 2027 Mombasa gubernatorial contest is said to be at the heart of the animosity between the two leaders who are eyeing the seat.

Omar accused Ali of rebuking his empowerment programs saying that his close relationship with President Ruto had led to the coastal people benefiting through the activities.

"If I am able to call the president and ask him to do us a favor, you can also call in for other favors for our people, that is common sense. At the end of the day it is our people benefiting, you can't be constantly abusing me and sending people to abuse me, come slowly my friend," Omar said.

Nyali MP has however alleged that the empowerment programs have been funded by money from the UDA 2022 campaign kitty in the coastal region.

Ali accused Omar of hoarding the campaign fund which led to dismal performance in the constituency and ward-level election race.

"There are people walking around making noise as they dish out money we gave them during campaigns. Instead of using the money for campaigns, they hid it.Today they are coming out using the money to brainwash our children," said Ali.