Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Qualifies for Afro-Can 2023

Friday

Final game

Rwanda 70-48 Burundi

Rwanda has qualified for the 2023 FIBA AfroCAN tournament, thanks to a 70-48 victory over Burundi in the final game of the Zone V qualifiers.

The 2023 FIBA Afro-Can will take place in Angola between July 8-16.

The qualifier games took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania since early this week in a round robin format climaxed with a final between Rwanda and Burundi, the top two performing teams.

Rwanda dominated much of the game against Burundi, scoring many points and conceding less.

The team won three quarters and drew one, thanks to a collective effort from the team, though there were some aspects of individual brilliance from players like William Robeyns and Ntore Habimana.

Robeyns put up a player of the game performance with 19 points and added 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye and center Kendall Lamar Gray contributed 15 and 10 points respectively.

After the victory, Rwanda will be one of the teams that will play the AfroCAN tournament in Angola in July.

Afro-CAN is a continental basketball tournament that focuses on promoting players that play in Africa. The competition allows national teams to summon a roster that comprises only two overseas-based players, while the rest of the ten should be based on the continent.