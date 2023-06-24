Tunisia: Sfax - Ten Dead in Road Accident

23 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten people died on Friday in a tragic road accident in the delegation of Menzel Chaker, Sfax governorate, after a shared taxi (louage) and a truck collided.

Ten people were killed and one injured, said civil defence spokesperson Moez Triaa.

The 9 passengers in the collective taxi and the truck driver's companion died instantly.

The truck driver was slightly injured and taken to Habib Bourguiba hospital in Sfax for treatment, the spokesperson added.

The same source said that the Civil Protection mobilised two ambulances and two rescue vehicles to rescue the victims of the accident, adding that the Ministry of Health also sent three ambulances.

The shared taxi was travelling from Sidi Bouzid to the governorate of Sfax.

