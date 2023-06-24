Algeria Cup - President Tebboune Hands Over Trophy to Aso Chlef's Captain

Oran (Algeria) — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, handed over the 2022-2023 Algeria Cup trophy to the Captain of the ASO Chlef football club, Boussaid Abdelkader, after their victory (2-1, after the overtime period) against CR Belouizdad in the final played Thursday at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium of Oran.

Earlier, President Tebboune handed over medals to the referees of the game as well as the players, the technical and the administrative staff of both clubs.

With this victory, ASO Chlef has taken over from CR Belouizdad, winner of the previous edition, held in 2019 against JSM Bejaia (2-0) at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium of Blida.

It is ASO Chlef's second Algerian Football Cup's title after that of 2005, against USM Setif.