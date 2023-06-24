Africa: Formation of the Quadripartite Technical Group On the Economics of Antimicrobial Resistance

press release

The Quadripartite organizations, made up of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), have established the Quadripartite Technical Group on the Economics of Antimicrobial Resistance (QTG-EA).

The Technical Group will advise the Quadripartite Organizations and the Global Leaders Group on AMR on the selection of optimal antimicrobial resistance (AMR) interventions, the costs imposed by AMR and the benefits reaped in tackling it across each of the One Health settings - human health, animal health, environmental health, agri-food, and plant health.

Further, the Technical Group will be supported by the Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR (QJS). The QJS is based in WHO with dedicated liaison officers and technical staff from FAO, UNEP, and WOAH and coordinates the AMR activities of the organizations drawing on their core mandates and comparative advantages to address needs of the global response across the One Health spectrum.

The work of the Quadripartite on the Economics of AMR is made up of four main components:

Estimating the economic cost of AMR;

Defining a package of key AMR interventions across One Health sectors;

Calculating the Return on Investment from tackling AMR through targeted interventions;

Creating a toolbox for countries to select AMR interventions to tackle AMR, conduct economic analysis on AMR and develop country investment case to support multisectoral NAP implementation.

Report of the first meeting of the QTG-EA

Membership:

The QTG-EA is made up of 20 experts from across the globe:

André Luiz de Abreu

Argaw Ambelu

Darwin Bandoy

Djordje (Joe) Gikic

Josephine Gatua

Jay Gomboso

Luca Guardabassi

Guillaume Lhermie

Aashna Mehta

Dominic Moran

Nichola Naylor

Justice Nonvignon

Raymond Oppong

Olga Perovic

Julie Robotham

Rosa Rodriguez-Monguio

Amna Rehana Siddiqui

Hadeer Swedan

Wei Wang

Yasser Mahmmod

Terms of Reference of the QTG-EA