Egypt: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon - Egypt Coach Micale Targeting Great Start

24 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egypt U23 coach Rogerio Micale says they will be are all out to make a good start in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2023.

"We are well prepared to showcase a great level of performance. We have taken time to assess not only our first opponents in the tournament Niger, but all the teams in the competition," added the coach during the Pre-match press conference held at the Stadium on Saturday.

He made it clear that although they have seen clips of some of the Niger matches, he made it clear that every team at the tournament is strong. "Although Niger is a god team, it is our responsibility that we go and have a good start by winning the match," added Micale.

Player: Ibrahim Adel Aly Mohamed

As a team we are very happy to be at this tournament to try and defend the title we won in 2019.

"We shall take every match in a special way because we want to defend the title and also qualify for the Paris Olympic Games," added Adel.

He also made it clear that the coach has prepared the team at a very high level and they are hungry to go and prove this on the pitch. "Of course we are not on pressure because we are the defending champions, but we are only focused to do the job on the pitch and every player is determined to give his best for the sake of our country," said Adel who also features for Pyramids Fc back in the Egyptian Premier League.

