South Africa: There Is Room for All of Us KZN Royals

A quiet revolution is sweeping through the traditional leadership in KwaZulu-Natal as a new monarch asserts itself.

As reported in Scrolla.Africa, a tribe in the KZN south coast has begun to assert itself as a historic monarch in the region.

Since the publicity on their recent event, the Dlamini clan has sought to clarify that it was not contesting Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Until recently, most South Africans assumed there was only one king in the province.

But 20 years ago, at least 11 tribal groupings in KZN applied to the Nhlapo Commission to be recognised as independent kingdoms.

The commission was set up in 2003 under the Traditional Governance and Framework Act, specifically to resolve disputes over the legitimacy of some traditional leadership claims.

Today, two of those tribes are still fighting for a constitutional recognition of their historic kingships.

They say their right to self-determination and the recognition of their ancestral standing in society is not in conflict with the current Zulu monarch.

In 2007 AmaHlubi from the KZN Midlands under Inkosi Langalibalele II and the Nhlangwini people under the late Prince Melizwe Dlamini from the KZN South Coast insisted they were legitimate kingdoms within KZN.

In 2009 the Nhlapo Commission chaired by Justice Thandabantu Nhlapho rejected their claims and declared the Zulu monarch as heading the only kingdom in KZN.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the two are still determined for their kingdoms to be recognised.

The AmaHlubi are still waiting for the Gauteng High Court to decide on a case they filed against the findings of the Nhlapo Commission.

Last Saturday the Dlamini tribe said it wants its kingdom to be recognised.

Senior Prince DY Dlamini told attendees that Prince Nqalabutho Dlamini, who has ascended to the throne after the passing of his father Prince Melizwe, is their king.

"He is our king and we never bow to the Zulu King. We don't want the Zulu monarch here in Nhlangwini since we never had any relationship with them.

"Our Natal was taken to the Zulus because of politicians who were stealing the land. Due to corruption they then incorporated our land to that of KwaZulu and formed the KwaZulu-Natal," said Prince DY.

The Tembe tribe in the far north of KZN under Mabudu Tembe withdrew their claim and built a strong relationship with the late Zulu King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Among tribes that filed kingdom claims in KZN were Mzondeni Alfred Hlongwane of the amaNgwane tribe, SD Mngomezulu (Mngomezulu tribe), Mboneni Absolom Mavuso (amaNgwane tribe), Melizwe Zeluxolo Dlamini (Nhlangwini tribe), Mabhudu Israel Tembe (amaThonga tribe), Mbhekeni Shadrack Ndwandwe (amaNguni tribe), Michael Mfanafuthi Miya (amaZizi tribe), Dumisani Elias Msomi and Vusimuzi Andries Madlala.