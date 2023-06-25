South Africa: Not Just a King - Shaka Ilembe Is a World Conqueror

opinion

Letter from Limpopo: South Africa's flagship epic series, Shaka Ilembe, could parachute the country's arts industry onto the global stage, writes Thabiso Sekhula.

Sports tournaments and braais are the keys to a South African's heart. But this week we witnessed magic that united us on a different level: the production of Shaka Ilembe.

We have an incredible pool of talented youth in Mzansi, and with proper investment, our stars can fly global -- just ask Musa Motha, who danced his way into global hearts on Britain's Got Talent and has since collaborated with some of the world's biggest stars.

Multichoice funded Bomb Production's Shaka Ilembe in the hundreds of millions - which is new ground for a Zulu language production. The scale of this production has brought together greats like Mondli Makhoba and Dawn Thandeka King with stars like Nomzamo Mbatha and Lwmogang Tsipa. Combined with a cast of hundreds of first time actors, including young Shaka, who is played by Ntando Zondi, it makes for an ensemble never seen before in Mzansi.

It's in the arts that South Africa has a chance at competing on global stages. I'm talking Ndlovu youth choir, that Black Coffee magic and Thuso Mbedu's tears in any production. Come on star power!

In Limpopo, the film and arts bug has bit because apps like TikTok have ensured young people do not need gatekeepers. World-class directors have access to their content at their fingertips. Many brands have used this aspect of social media to find talent in even the most remote of places. And that's where Limpopo comes in.

Film stars like Tom Cruise have seen the potential of Limpopo as a location for films. He shot a part of the latest Mission Impossible movie in the wildlife haven of the Maruleng District. In Limpopo, we have both the biggest natural and man-planted forests, plenty of easy-access mountains, and in most of the towns, you can go from wild to water to mountains by going within 30 minutes in any direction.

The attraction of these landscapes is catching fire. Generations: The Legacy actor Kope "Tswyza" Makgae has used his artistry to give back to his community in Limpopo by starting the province's very first film and television studios. This has driven the filming of local productions in the local languages.

With this kind of recognition, we have seen production houses like the Made in Limpopo studio go on provincial casting projects and fund film projects.

The youth in charge of these projects know the stories to tell. They are not abandoning their roots; instead, they are taking advantage of the age-old stories passed down by their forebears to tell them in new, creative ways that allow for mass distribution in the new age.

Can you imagine what the future would look like for a creative nation like ours? That being said, I look forward to someone re-creating the story of the Modjadji Rain Queen for the big screen.

Cannes, here we come.